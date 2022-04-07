Alghanim Industries organizes grand Ramadan donation drive with KRCS

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately owned companies in the region, participated in a major annual donation drive in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS). The company donated and packaged 1,000 boxes of provisions for families in need.

Dozens of employees volunteered in this event, packaging an array of food staples and necessities in provision boxes. The company extended this volunteering opportunity to employees’ families, many of whom joined the activity with their young children, instilling the values of giving and charity. The donated boxes will be distributed by KRCS throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement about the company’s participation in the campaign, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries Kutayba Y Alghanim said: “Our continuous commitment to support and strengthen our community stems not only from our company’s values, but from our Kuwaiti heritage. Partnering, once more, with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and taking part in their many donation campaigns carries forward traditions that are inherent in our culture – traditions that emphasize giving and supporting one another. We are proud of our strategic partners at KRCS, who continue to play a vital role they play in championing the underprivileged, both inside and outside of Kuwait.”

The company will also be donating hundreds of electronics and house appliances to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, as part of its annual donations. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Dr Hilal Al-Sayer noted: “I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of Kuwait Red Crescent to Alghanim Industries and its Executive Chairman Kutayba Y Alghanim, their generous donations and continuous support is more than often a pillar in any project we take on.

Over the many years of our long-standing, enduring relationship, we supported many charity campaigns together, and we hope to continue executing more successful drives and serving more great causes for our communities in the future.” Throughout its operations around the world, Alghanim Industries is committed to its belief in giving back to the community, especially by empowering underprivileged people, supporting education and encouraging entrepreneurship.