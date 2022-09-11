Alghanim Industries supports KRCS school campaign

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group) participated in a major back-to-school campaign conducted by longtime partner Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS). The company donated and packaged 1,000 school kits, supplying backpacks filled with a variety of stationery items for children in need, ahead of the school year.

Dozens of employees volunteered to help carefully put together each school kit, ensuring that children in need would be able to begin their studies with all the necessary tools to help them excel. Alghanim Industries also extended the invitation to the family members of volunteering employees, all of whom eagerly came together in the spirit of giving back to the community. The donated school kits will be distributed by KRCS, ahead of the school year’s commencement, following the same principles of charitable giving that the organization established decades ago.

The relationship between Alghanim Industries and KRCS have continued through the years with similar collaborations and some recent partnerships, involving a large donation drive where 1,000 boxes of provisions were given to families in need, during the holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, the company donates hundreds of electronics and house appliances on a regular basis and supports regional partnerships through KRCS, such as the Palestinian and Lebanese Red Crescent Societies.