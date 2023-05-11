All MoI personnel must abide by the laws

Kuwait: All personnel of the Ministry of Interior, no matter how senior they may be, are obliged to abide by the laws, the Interior Minister stressed on Thursday.

Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, also the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Acting Minister of Defense, was speaking during ceremonial decoration of 762 MoI officers with the brigadier’s rank.

Sheikh Talal affirmed the supreme leadership’s keenness on giving the personnel all their rights as stipulated by the laws, according to set terms and timetables.

He conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and congratulated them on the confidence accorded to them from the top leaders.

The minister of interior has affirmed that the promoted officers have substantial responsibilities to be shouldered ahead, noting nations’ need for qualified personnel to face mounting dangers and challenges.