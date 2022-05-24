All your questions answered about the everlasting masterpiece HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro – Elegance on your wrist!

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series has already hit the shelves and is creating a frenzy amongst smartwatch lovers. This watch seems to have hit all the right notes both in terms of design and features. It has a stunning design, up to 14-days battery life, professional health management, 100+ workout modes including a cool and professional Free Diving Mode, and more! The fact that it can connect with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices makes it an enticing choice for many. However, we know you must have a handful of questions that need answers before you can make up your mind. Here, you can find answers to all the important questions regarding the new smartwatch from Huawei.

What’s all the fuss about the design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro?

True, a lot of people are going crazy about this smartwatch’s design and for good reasons. For starters, the watch brings the elegance of high-end luxury watches, with the Moon Phase complication that gives it the feel of classic watches. This complication allows you to observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. To complement the stunning design of the watch, the materials used in its construction are also remarkably high end.

The watch comes in two variants — Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition — both of which are a pleasure to look at. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition brings a fresh look and feel with a minimalist design and uses luxury-grade polishing to create a premium finish. It uses a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case; all of which are premium and extremely durable materials.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition has a design that is starkly different, though. It is soft and elegant with a soft natural gloss that highlights its elegant, feminine features. The lasting ceramic luster on the watch is achieved only because of the state-of-the-art craftsmanship and effort that went into it. It also features an exclusive flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of the flower with time. The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolizes the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a fun twist to its presentation.

How long does the battery last on the smartwatch?

The battery life of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series is quite impressive for a smartwatch. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition comes with a 14 days battery life and 7 days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days of battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios. The ultra-long battery life of the watch makes it an effective health management and workout tracking tool. Even when you have to top up the battery, having wireless fast charging support means that you can charge up the watch for a full day of use in just 10 minutes.

How does the ECG feature on the watch help? Are there other health management features on the watch?

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. It also offers all-round health management in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, respiratory health, and pressure, which helps keep tracking the changes in your body. With the HUAWEI Health App on the phone, you can synchronise real-time exercise and health monitoring data to pay close attention to the health of you and your family.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ not only further improves the accuracy of heart rate monitoring but also improves the accuracy of SpO 2 monitoring. Especially in workout scenarios, the accuracy of dynamic heart rate monitoring is greatly improved.

Would you recommend this watch for workout tracking?

The workout features on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro are exceptionally good, even for hardcore fitness enthusiasts. The watch gives you over a hundred workout modes, which should be sufficient for the vast majority of people out there. Besides, it also features several professional workout modes, including golf driving range mode, running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine. This watch even has a professional Free Diving Mode that supports a depth of up to 30 meters. This is quite rare for a smartwatch. So, the answer is a resounding yes. We would definitely recommend the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro for workout tracking.

Last but not least HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series packs some cool convenient life assistant features too.

The long and short of it is that if you are looking for a smartwatch for yourself or your loved ones this season, then the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is undoubtedly the right choice.