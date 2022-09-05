Ambassador Al-Ghanim submits credentials to Arab League

Cairo: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim submitted Monday credentials to be Kuwait’s permanent envoy to the the League of Arab States (LAS).

A statement from Kuwait’s delegation to the league said that Ambassador Al-Ghanim conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to LAS’s Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit.

He also conveyed greetings from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

On his part, Abul-Gheit wished Ambassador Al-Ghanim all success in his new positions and in furthering Kuwait’s endeavors in supporting joint Arab work and bolstering Arab relations.