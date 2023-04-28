Amb. Hayat delivers letter from Kuwaiti FM to Chinese counterpart

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed on Friday a written letter to the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang focusing on bolstering the strong strategic ties linking the two nations.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat delivered the letter during a Beijing meeting with Vice Chinese Foreign Minister Deng Li.

At the meeting, the two officials touched on relations and ways to boost them on all possible domains in addition to exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Hayat arrived to Beijing on an official visit, heading the Kuwaiti delegation at the third round of meetings on the cooperation mechanism between the Kuwaiti and Chinese Foreign Ministries. The Kuwaiti diplomat is also going to meet other senior Chinese officials during his visit.