Ambassador aspiring to cement cultural bridges with US

WASHINGTON: The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah affirmed on Saturday her aspiration to bolster cultural bridges with America in various realms and involving Kuwaiti youth in this approach. Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah expressed during the meeting confidence in the Kuwaiti youth capacity to make initiatives useful for the State of Kuwait and for cementing its relations with the US.

She affirmed keenness on boosting cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America by means of employing potentials of the successful Kuwaiti youth, with emphasis on enhancing their understanding of the international relations and mechanisms of making public policies. The Kuwaiti ambassador indicated that bolstering the relations with US would warrant empowerment of gifted Kuwaiti youth.

The ambassador’s remarks came during her meeting with Abdulaziz Al-Anjari, founder and CEO of Reconnaissance Research Center, according to a statement by the US embassy in a statement provided to KUNA. Ajnari lauded Kuwait’s foreign policy for enhancing the relations between the two countries, praising the ambassador’s initiative for engaging the Kuwaiti youth for attaining the aspired goals in this respect. He also indicated that think tanks, research institutes and NGOs could play a role in evolving the relations between Kuwait and the US and providing opportunities for serious Kuwaiti youngsters. – KUNA