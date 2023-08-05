Ambassador lauds Kuwait scouts for pioneering role

CAIRO: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Egypt and its permanent representative at the Arab League Ghanim Al-Ghanim affirmed Thursday the key role of the Kuwaiti scout movement, which is considered “pioneering in the Arab world.” Ghanim made the statement to KUNA during a visit to the delegation of Kuwait’s Scout Association (KSA) partaking in the session of voluntary action development for distinguished leaders that kicked off Wednesday and will run until Monday.

Ghanim lauded the KSA’s role in terms of training courses provided to young men and women, and its permanent participation in all Arab and international activities, expressing delight at his presence with a group of scout leaders. On Egyptian-Kuwaiti ties, Ambassador Al-Ghanim affirmed that the relations between the two countries are “fraternal, deep-rooted and distinguished” at the leadership and popular levels.”

Egypt’s role throughout history is unforgettable,” he said, stressing that Egypt has been standing beside Kuwait before and after independence, wishing Egyptians every progress and prosperity. Chairman of the Arab scout committee and head of KSA Dr Abdullah Al-Tariji said Ghanim’s visit to the Kuwaiti scout delegation shows the government’s interest in its children in all activities held outside the country.

He added an agreement of cooperation was signed between the KSA and the Arab Scout Organization under the auspices of Ambassador Ghanim that aims to share experience and coordinate to establish events, forums and training workshops for Kuwaiti scouts. At the end of the visit, Ghanim was awarded the neckerchief by the Secretary General of the Arab Scout Organization and the regional director Amr Hamdi. Ghanim was also given the shield of the Kuwaiti Scout Association.

The course for distinguished leaders in the KSA, which is organized by the Arab Scout Movement founded in 1954, includes 10 sessions on many topics related to voluntary work. Of the topics being covered are international scouting policy for adults, standards for its national application and sustainable development goals. – KUNA