Ambassador urges Indians to strictly follow COVID regulations, get vaccinated

By Sajeev Peter

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George yesterday inaugurated the Indian Embassy’s three BLS International outsourcing centers for consular, passport and visa services in Sharq, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh (Abbasiya) and Fahaheel. In an online address on Sunday, the ambassador briefed members of the Indian community on the new centers. It was followed by a detailed presentation on the new facilities by Dr Vinod Gaikwad, First Secretary, Indian Embassy. “We are going through a very difficult time with a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. We have seen that in recent weeks, there is a spike in cases. We had a few cases in the embassy today, and as a precaution, we are closing the attestation services tomorrow,” the ambassador said in his virtual address on Sunday.

“Starting January 11, we will have attestation services from the new outsourcing centers. I reiterate all to adhere to and abide by the regulations and procedures announced by the government of Kuwait to combat and limit the spread of the virus. I urge all Indians who have not taken their vaccines to immediate take vaccines and also booster shots early,” the ambassador said.

“I request those who have any contact with any COVID-19 positive patient and/or showing any symptoms to immediately visit the nearest health facility for appropriate medical consultation/check-up without any hesitation or delay. The embassy is ready to provide any assistance including meeting the medical expenses for all emergency medical cases on a means-tested basis,” George added.

The embassy has circulated a list of over 50 Indian doctors of the Indian Doctors Forum who have volunteered to extend free teleconsultations to those in need. “I thank IDF and our doctors for their service. Please note that our Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) and our many associations are ready to extend all support. Any issue, please bring it to our attention immediately. Together we will face this challenge,” he stated.

The ambassador also urged groups and associations to avoid all social gatherings. “We will shift to virtual mode and avoid physical gatherings in organizing various events such as our Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and also National Youth Day on January 12,” he added.

Starting today (Jan 11, 2022) consular, passport and visa services will be rendered from the new BLS centers at: Third floor, Jawhara Tower, Ali Al-Salem Street in Sharq, Kuwait City; mezzanine floor, Olive Supermarket building, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh; and mezzanine floor, Al-Anoud Shopping Complex, Makkah Street in Fahaheel.

The timings for the centers are: Saturday to Thursday – 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm. Friday – 4 pm to 8 pm.

The old outsourcing centers run by CKGS will stop functioning with effect from Jan 10, 2022. The 24X7 WhatsApp message helpline numbers have also been updated with additional details. Information in this regard can also be obtained from these helpline numbers. In case of any further assistance/queries, please write to [email protected]