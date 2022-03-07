Ambassadors thank Kuwait in open letter

KUWAIT: Following Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated invasion of Ukraine, G7 partners and EU colleagues represented in Kuwait, and with support from Australia and Albania alongside Ukraine, have sent an open letter to the Foreign Minister, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. The letter expresses the deep appreciation of our governments for the principled position that Kuwait has taken on Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and our commitment to continue close cooperation.

Key extracts from the letter:

The Ambassadors noted the vote on the UN General Assembly resolution on 2 March, referring to:

“141 countries joining together to condemn Russia’s action and call it clearly what it is: a blatant unprovoked and premeditated aggression against a peaceful sovereign country.” “Kuwait has been a leading voice in support of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the unequivocal rejection of the use of force.”

“We would also like to acknowledge the important role you have played as the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister. Under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Your Excellency Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has worked tirelessly to highlight the dangers of inaction during this crisis.”

The letter was signed by:

Belinda Lewis, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the State of Kuwait

Alina L Romanowski, Ambassador of the United States to the State of Kuwait

Dr Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait

Miguel Moro Aguilar, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci, Ambassador of Italy to the State of Kuwait

Marian Wrba, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the State of Kuwait Igor Hajdusek, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the State of Kuwait Pawel Lechowicz, Ambassador of Poland to the State of Kuwait

Konstantinos Piperigos, Ambassador of Greece to the State of Kuwait

Stefan Mobs, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Kuwait Mugurel Stanescu, Ambassador of Romania to the State of Kuwait

Anna Maria Szenasi, Charge d’Affaires of Hungary to the State of Kuwait

Yasunari Morino, Ambassador-Designate of Japan to the State of Kuwait

Jaroslav Siro, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the State of Kuwait

Jonathan Gilbert, Ambassador of Australia to the State of Kuwait

Raymond Sarsero, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Kuwait Saimir Bala, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the State of Kuwait

Claire Le Flechér, Ambassador of France to the State of Kuwait

Amir Muharemi, Ambassador of Croatia to the State of Kuwait

Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Kuwait

Dr Cristian Tudor, Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Kuwait

Laurens Westhoff, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the State of Kuwait

Michael Mavros, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Kuwait

Marc Trenteseau, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Kuwait

Dimitar Dimitrov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the State of Kuwait