Amir calls on citizens, residents to unite, cooperate to face challenges

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah urged the people of Kuwait to unite and cooperate to face any challenges. This came during HH the Amir’s speech on the occasion of the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, which was delivered by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“Our unity is the most powerful weapon to preserve our dear homeland. National unity is a fence that protects Kuwait and the Kuwaitis and is a fortress to confront adversity and face challenges,” HH the Amir said. During his speech, he also noted that reform in the country has steps and paths, and that it does not happen overnight, and will require great effort, patience and solidarity.

“We will spare no effort in order to protect the capabilities and gains of our beloved homeland, and we will not hesitate to take any decision that guarantees the country’s security and stability in light of our authentic democratic approach, our sound constitution and our ancient customs and norms,” HH the Amir added.

“In these blessed nights of Ramadan, we proudly recall our late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying on Allah to bestow mercy on his soul, accept our fasting and righteous acts, protect our homeland and maintain the security and prosperity of the country,” he said. In addition, HH the Amir prayed to Allah to return this good occasion to Arab and Muslim nations with further blessings and goodness. – KUNA