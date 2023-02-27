Amir congratulates citizens, residents on national days

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday congratulated Kuwaitis and residents on the country’s 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day. HH the Amir highly appreciated the overwhelming feelings displayed by citizens and residents during the festivities held to mark the dear national occasions, well-organized nationwide by various official and private bodies. They have formed a “national epic” reflecting loyalty to the nation and crystalizing a “cohesive Kuwaiti family”.

HH the Amir highlighted the great efforts exerted by official bodies that arranged for marking the occasions, topped with the national committee on national celebrations and the ministries of information, health and education, together with the Kuwait Fire Force and Kuwait Municipality. Moreover, HH the Amir recalled the roles of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the liberation of Kuwait.

HH Sheikh Nawaf recalled Kuwait’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the nation over the years. HH the Amir greeted leaders of GCC member states for their countries’ participation in Kuwait’s national days, both on the official and popular levels. He stressed the deep-rooted bond binding the bloc’s peoples together. HH Sheikh Nawaf also thanked leaders of Arab and friendly countries for sharing Kuwait’s national celebrations. HH the Amir prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Kuwait and bless it with perpetual security, safety and prosperity.

The Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic display team “Saudi Hawks” performed aerobatic shows, while fireworks shows were held at Kuwait Towers, Winter Wonderland, The Avenues and other venues. People celebrated National and Liberation Days on Arabian Gulf Street, with the Kuwait army, interior ministry and other state departments participating in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has set a new Guinness World Record by unfolding the biggest flag at the Seventh Hole Cave on Salmah Plateau in Oman on Saturday. The KFlag, a voluntary work, coincided with the celebrations marking Kuwait’s national days, and won a certificate from Guinness World Record arbiter Alwaleed Osman.

Head of KFlag team Fuad Qabazard said the new world record signals the team’s resolve to “immortalize the name of our dear homeland and our national days”. “The flag, with dimensions of 2,773 sq m, was unfolded inside the cave as a show of solidarity and brotherly relationship between the peoples of the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman,” Qabazard told KUNA. “This voluntary initiative by the 16-member team took six months to complete,” he added. — Agencies