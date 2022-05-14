Amir congratulates new UAE President

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to the newly proclaimed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness the Amir expressed felicitations to Sheikh Mohamed after he was unanimously elected by members of the Federal Supreme Council as the new UAE president, expressing wishes for Sheikh Mohamed so he may be successful in following steps of the late presidents, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness the Amir wrote that with the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, he lost a dear brother, while the UAE people, Arab and Muslim nations lost a great leader who dedicated his life for his people, country and the Arab nation, noting his role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and lauding the close and cordial ties bonding the two families (Al-Sabah and Al Nahyan), the two countries and the brotherly peoples of Kuwait and the UAE. Meanwhile, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed cables of identical content to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.