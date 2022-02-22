Amir discusses ties, various topics with Egyptian President

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, along with his accompanying delegation. The audience was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President held cordial conversations, depicting the solid and historic relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Moreover, the Kuwaiti-Egyptian summit talks dealt with means of boosting these close relations and the fruitful cooperation in various sectors for serving common interests within frameworks of the close and brothering bonds between the two states. The audience was attended by Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received President Sisi at Bayan Palace, along with his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their official visit to the State of Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal headed the Kuwaiti side in official talks with the Egyptian party, led by President Sisi and attended by senior officials.

His Highness the State of Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and ranking state officials were also present in the official discussions. Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah stated that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting depth of the solid and brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Kuwaiti-Egyptian talks dealt with means of cementing further the deep-rooted relations for the sake of expanding the scope of cooperation, in addition to issues of joint concern, as well as latest developments on the international and regional arenas. Later, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal held a luncheon in honor of the Egyptian President and his entourage.

The visiting Egyptian President also received His Highness the Prime Minister at the guests’ residence at Bayan Palace. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Acting Defense Minister, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and head of the accompanying honorary mission and Adviser at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Dhaifullah Sharar. President Sisi later wrapped up his official visit to Kuwait and was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials. – KUNA