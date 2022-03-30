Amir greets citizens, residents on Ramadan

KUWAIT: Amiri Diwan conveyed on Wednesday HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings to citizens and residents on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. The Diwan thanked Allah that this year’s Ramadan comes while the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic are receding, urging everyone to continue following relevant health guidelines to maintain their health and safety.

It added HH the Amir cannot receive citizens or residents wishing to congratulate him on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing everyone well. The Diwan wished wellness and prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait, wishing them many glad returns of this blissful occasion. – KUNA