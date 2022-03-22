Amir hails KNPC clean fuels project as people’s ‘wealth’

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hailed on Tuesday the completion of state refiner Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s multibillion-dollar clean fuels project, saying it is “wealth” bestowed upon the Kuwaiti people. “I congratulate the Kuwaiti people on the completion of this project,” HH the Amir said during a KNPC ceremony to inaugurate the now fully-operational facility, where he was joined by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Also present were HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Fares, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Deputy Chairman and CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and KNPC CEO Waleed Al-Bader.

HH the Amir unveiled a memorial plaque before leaving the venue. Addressing the event, HH the Crown Prince, representing HH the Amir, highly commended the project as reflecting Kuwait’s commitment to fulfilling local needs and international demand for clean fuel, in compliance with global endeavors to cut air pollutants.

He underlined Kuwait’s ambition for attaining a clear-cut development strategy that would promote the country’s status in the global oil refining industry. He also pointed out top priorities for creating new jobs for young Kuwaitis, enabling them to work in their own country’s most vital sector. HH the Crown Prince voiced much appreciation to all sincere Kuwaitis for their great efforts and achievements in carrying out the project.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Fares appreciated HH the Amir’s patronage and attendance of the KNPC’s biofuel project completion ceremony, together with HH the Crown Prince’s presence, as reflecting the commitment of the country’s wise political leadership to following up on and supporting national development projects in various domains.

The minister said the clean fuel project is one of the major projects in the history of the Kuwaiti oil sector, which included a wide-scale and unprecedented revamp and development of the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, with a view to producing high-quality oil byproducts that comply with relevant global criteria and requirements. He added that the project mirrors Kuwait’s endeavor to become an attractive economic hub, and is part of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s strategic goals of making best use of the country’s oil resources, given that it would contribute to boosting national earnings, opening new world markets and promoting Kuwait’s leading status in the global oil industry.

Fares said the significance of the project stems from the fact that the oil sector is the key pillar of Kuwait’s national economy, and that’s why the state, topped by HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince, pays much attention to this natural resource and is keen on developing this vital sector. He noted that to maintain its competitive edge, the Kuwaiti oil sector has always been eager to keep up with the latest developments of this industry and to fulfill its variable requirements by means of using cutting-edge technology and developing human capabilities and skills. The minister concluded by speaking highly of the oil sector’s strategic policies and plans in qualifying and training Kuwaiti young people in efficiently running the country’s oil affairs. – KUNA