KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived home on Wednesday evening after spending a private leave overseas. He was welcomed at the airport by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan