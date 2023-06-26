Amir sends Eid greetings

KUWAIT: The Amiri Diwan on Monday relayed Eid Al-Adha greetings from HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Kuwait’s citizens and residents, wishing them happy Eid amid amity, security and safety. The Amiri Diwan seized this blessed opportunity to convey greetings to HH the Amir, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the occasion of the festival. HH the Amir also wished both Arab and Muslim worlds a blessed Eid, security and stability, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people from all evils and grant them security and safety under the nation’s wise leadership.
HH the Crown Prince’s Diwan on Monday relayed Eid Al-Adha greetings from HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad. HH the Crown Prince also wished Kuwait’s citizens and residents happy Eid amid amity, security and safety, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people from all evils and grant them security and safety under the wise leadership of HH the Amir. HH the Crown Prince also wished both Arab and Muslim worlds a blessed Eid Al-Adha.