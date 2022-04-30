Amir sends Eid greetings to citizens and residents

KUWAIT: The Kuwait legitimate crescent sighting authority declared on Saturday that Sunday would be the last day of the fasting month of Ramadan. This was declared by the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and head of the legitimate crescent sighting authority, Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel, after a meeting of the authority.

Al-Ajeel congratulated HH the Amir, HH the Crown Prince, HH the Prime Minister, citizens, residents of the country, Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion, hoping Kuwait would witness further progress and prosperity. Meanwhile, the Amiri Diwan has conveyed the congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to citizens and residents on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, wishing them all a happy occasion.

The Amiri Diwan seizes this blessed occasion to voice congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister on this occasion. His Highness the Amir also wished it to be a happy festival for the nation and both Arab and Muslim worlds, and many happy returns of the occasion to the entire world in security and peace.

In another development, His Highness the Amir on Saturday received a phone call from Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, congratulating him on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. In the phone conversation, the King of Bahrain wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellness and hoped happy returns of the occasion for the two countries, Arabs and Muslim worlds. In reply, His Highness the Amir thanked the King for this good gesture that reflects the deep relationship between both countries – wishing him well and further progress for Bahrain and its people under his wise leadership.

Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated to commemorate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and takes place over three days. Eid Al-Fitr means “the celebration of breaking the fast.” Ramadan marks the time when the Quran, the Muslim holy book, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. It falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. This does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities.