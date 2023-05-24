Amir sponsors Informatics Award ceremony

KUWAIT: Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in the presence of the Amir’s representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a ceremony was held at Bayan Palace on Wednesday to honor Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Informatics Award winners of its 22nd edition of 2022.

Addressing the event Head of the Award Board of Trustees Sheikha Ayda Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah said that the rapid digital revolution has created unprecedented civil anomalies and artificial intelligence comes baring a number of challenges and principals that humanity have never seen before. She voiced much appreciation and gratitude to the country’s leaders for their farsightedness, wisdom and fervent efforts for the sake of national development and modernization.

Also speaking during the ceremony on the occasion of winning the prize, Vice President of Google Cloud Company Vinton Cerf said: “It was not likely that I receive this prize in recognition of my long work in the field of the Internet, but at the same time it is a great honor for me that I deeply appreciate.”

“This 50-year journey began in 1973 in partnership with my colleague Robert Kahn and continues to this day,” he said. It is wonderful to see that Kuwait is aware of the importance and benefits of the Internet and the global network that supports it. I am very happy to receive this prize, and I look forward to interacting with Kuwaiti scholars, non-profit organizations, the government and the private sector who have shown creative interest in the continuous development of the Internet and its various applications. I look forward to their contributions in the coming years,” he added.

His Highness the Amir’s representative, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, handed the awards to the winners, and was given a commemorative gift on this occasion.

The winners include Director of Information Systems Department at the Public Prosecution Maryam Haji representing Qatar’s Public Prosecution, winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the judicial field. Executive Director of Tunisian company “Smart Mad” Essam Balaaj was given the Digital Transformation Award in the medical field. Faisal Abdulrahman Al-Shaiji, a pioneer in the technical field, received the Excellence Award for his digital career working in the civil registry systems sector. Dar Al-Qabas got an award for its excellence in the digital media field. — KUNA