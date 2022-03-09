Amir urges new ministers to exert efforts to protect Kuwait’s security

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Dar Al-Yamama, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who presented retired Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the newly-appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, where they swore in before His Highness on their appointment to their new positions.

His Highness the Amir affirmed the necessity of increasing efforts to protect Kuwait’s security, reiterating the importance of working with the legislative authority to best serve Kuwait and its citizens, wishing them further success. Several senior officials attended the meeting. An Amiri decree was issued earlier yesterday appointing retired Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, and Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. – KUNA