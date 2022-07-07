Amiri Diwan congratulates citizens, residents on Eid Al-Adha

Kuwait: The Amiri Diwan is pleased to convey to citizens and residents the congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Eid Al-Adha, wishing them amity, security and safety.

The Amiri Diwan seizes this blessed occasion to convey to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister the highest congratulations and blessings on this occasion.

His Highness the Amir also congratulates citizens and residents on Eid Al-Adha, wishing both Arab and Islamic nations a happy feast, security and safety.