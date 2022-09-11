Amiri Diwan conveys Kuwait’s condolences on late Queen Elizabeth II

Kuwait: Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah visited on Sunday the British Embassy in Kuwait to convey condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Deputy Amir, the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the late Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammad reflected the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people’s sorrow over the loss of Queen Elizabeth, remembering her majesty’s long and illustrious career and commending the strong historic relations between the UK and Kuwait.