Amir’s Representative urges MoI to be vigilant, tackle traffic issues

KUWAIT: Representative of HH the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urged interior ministry staff to carry on evolving the work system and equipment, as well as training human resources in all sectors.

This came in a speech delivered by HH the Crown Prince on Monday evening during a visit to the Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah building at the interior ministry. Accompanied by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince also appealed to the ministry’s staff to remain constantly vigilant and ready to deal firmly with lawbreakers.

HH the Crown Prince advised MoI personnel to keep pace with the latest technology in the security field, mainly cybersecurity, while sharing expertise with peers in sisterly countries. He asked the personnel to upgrade traffic systems and find solutions to traffic problems, and enhance security awareness of both citizens and residents.

HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal also urged Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) staff to enhance their awareness on basic rules of safety and means of protection during a visit to the KFF HQ. HH the Crown Prince advised the staff to be ready and continue organizing joint drills as well as raise efficiency of KFF personnel through continued training. – KUNA