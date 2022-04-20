Amir’s representative visits Kuwait Disabled Sport Club

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Tuesday visited Kuwait Disabled Sport Club. His Highness the Crown Prince was received at the club by Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Rajhi, Director General of Public Authority for Sports Hmoud Fulaiteh and head of the Club Shafi Mohammad Al-Hajri. On this occasion, His Highness the Crown Prince was given a souvenir.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as senior officials of the State.

His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the club’s members. “At this blessed night we meet with our brothers and sons at the club to congratulate them on the holy month of Ramadan,” Sheikh Mishal said. “This visit comes to confirm that the club’s members have a status in our hearts and the Kuwaiti society’s,” His Highness the Crown Prince added. He wished every success to everyone in order to serve and raise the dear homeland’s status, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

Meanwhile, chairman of the club Shafi Mohammad Al-Hajri delivered a speech in which he congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince on Ramadan. Hajri appreciated the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince, thanking him for supporting the club that helps the athletes achieve further accomplishments at several competitions. He stated that the disabled team could win Olympic medals in the name of Kuwait, thanks to the State’s support. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. – KUNA