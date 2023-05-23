Ancient gate of Bab Zuweila contains vital events in Egypt’s history

The ancient gate of Bab Zuweila, with its distinctive architectural structure, was built with two semi-circular twin towers or minarets, making it one of the most crucial landmarks in Fatimid-era Cairo, which represents the remaining southern gate from the walls that surrounded the Old city of Cairo, Egypt.

The gate, which is 25.72 meters wide, 25 meters deep, and 24 meters high above street level, was named after the tribe of Zuweila, who came from North Africa with Jawhar Al-Siqili as the commander of the Fatimid armies, who lived near the gate. It is also known as the Metwally Gate since during the Fatimid era, it was used to collect taxes from everyone who entered or left Cairo, as this gate was facing the historical capitals of Egypt of Al-Qata’i, Al-Askar and Fustat. History books indicate that Bab Zuweila witnessed the hanging of Sultan Tuman Bay, the last of the Mamluk sultans, which marked the end of the Mamluk state and the beginning of the Ottoman state in the year 923 AH/1517 AD.—KUNA