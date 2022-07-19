Annual inflation up to 9.6 pct in EU in June

Brussels: The European Union’s (EU) annual inflation was 9.6 percent in June, up from 8.8 percent in May, compared to 2.2 percent last year.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, published these figures Tuesday.

The euro area’s annual inflation rate was 8.6 percent in June, up from 8.1 percent in May. A year earlier, the rate was 1.9 percent.

In June, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy, followed by food, services and non-energy industrial good, noted Eurostat.