Applications open for manpower student program

KUWAIT: The Public Authority of Manpower announced Monday that it will begin receiving applications from students who would like to join the authority’s summer training program. Applications will be open from April 23 until June 6, said the authority. “The project aims to spread awareness about the importance of working in the private sector as it can have a great effect on helping with an individual’s professional development,” said Spokeswoman of the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) and Director of Public Relations and Information Aseel Al-Mazyad.

The authority, in cooperation with many companies, will offer through the program about 800 different job opportunities specifically chosen to develop students’ skills and prepare them to work in the private sector. More job opportunities are expected to become available within the next few weeks, Mazyad said. The program, which is launching on July 9 and is expected to last for a month, will allow students to get training in various fields, including retail, banking, hotels, the legal sector and the insurance sector.

It targets high school students in grades eleven and twelve, students in their second year of certificate programs and university students their third and fourth years of education. “Nineteen years in the running, the program has trained nearly 12,000 male and female students in various fields, preparing them for the needs of the labor market,” said Mazyad. Anyone looking to register in the program can do so through the official website of the manpower authority. — KUNA