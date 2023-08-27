Arab economic council’s preparatory meetings kick off

CAIRO: Preparatory meetings for the 112th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council kicked off on Sunday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo. Haifaa Abu Ghazala, the assistant Arab League secretary general for social affairs, said in her statement at a session of the social affairs committee that the agenda includes seven topics, namely the secretary general’s report on implementation of resolutions that had been taken in the previous session and the social-economic file for the 33rd Arab summit due in Bahrain in March 2024.

The agenda includes, she has added, matters related to reparations for the fifth session of the Arab summit for development, economic, and social affairs, due in Nouakchott on November 6–7, investment in digital learning in Syria, and Arab-international cooperation at the social and development levels. Kuwait is partaking in the meetings with a delegation headed by the acting assistant undersecretary for economic affairs Talal Al-Nimsh, the director of Gulf affairs and the Arab world at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Mansour Al-Hajri, and ministry personnel Faten Fahad, in addition to the first secretary from the ministry of foreign affairs Meshaal Al-Smaiee and Metle’ Al-Mutairi representing the finance ministry.- KUNA