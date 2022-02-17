Arab gatherings important step towards unified visions: Speaker

CAIRO: Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem said that every Arab meeting, conference, and gathering that focuses on the values of Arab solidarity is an important step towards unified visions. This came during Al-Ghanem’s participation in the 32nd conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union. In his speech, Al-Ghanem pointed out that Arab history is full of examples that Arab solidarity has happened repeatedly towards common goals and causes.

Moreover, Al-Ghanem stressed the importance of cooperation and unifying visions to solve all problems and challenges facing the Arab world. Al-Ghanem expressed his sincere thanks to the Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, Saqer Ghobash, for his good management and leadership of the Arab Parliamentary Union over the past period, wishing Bahraini Parliament Speaker Fawzia Zainal all success in assuming the presidency of the Union in the coming period. – KUNA