Arab Interior ministers tackle terror, crimes

TUNIS: Arab Interior Ministers have approved a new plan to implement the Arab strategy to combat “terrorism”, as well as the formation of a working group for the immediate exchange of information on drugs. This came at the conclusion of the 40th session of the Council, which was hosted by Tunisia, said the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers. The Council adopted a new plan to implement the Arab strategy to combat terrorism, it added. It also decided, at a proposal from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to activate its mechanisms to combat drugs in order to reduce their dire repercussions on the Arab world.

Interior ministers discussed developing security action in the Arab world, mainly combating cybercrimes, and approving the Arab strategic executive plan to combat terrorism. This came during the 40th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis, with the participation of Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah.

In his inaugural speech, Tunisia’s Interior Minister Reda Sharfel-Din said that the Arab region is facing great security challenges that necessitate further cooperation and coordination among Arab security apparatuses. He called for backing his country in the face of unorganized crime, and doubling joint security efforts among the Arab countries to face those challenges. Meanwhile, Saudi Interior Minister and Honorary president of the Council Prince Abdulaziz AlSaud warned against the widespread security challenges, topped with drugs.

For his part, Aboul-Gheit said that security solutions are insufficient to address the flow of immigrants and the spread of terrorist groups as well as drugs dealers. He stressed working on finding radical solutions and political settlements to those problems. Mohammad bin Kuman, Secretary General of the Council, said the session discusses some key topics topped with activating work in cybersecurity and combating e-crimes. Tunisian President Kais Saeed received Arab Interior Ministers ahead of the launch of their session. – KUNA