Arab League convenes urgent meeting over Zionist aggression

CAIRO: The Arab League has decided to hold an extraordinary meeting of permanent representatives, chaired by Egypt, to look into Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. The meeting will focus on Wednesday’s Zionist police storming of the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Cairo-based league said in a press statement. Dozens of Palestinians were injured and others arrested when occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque early Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is following with great concern the Zionist forces storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers, and arresting a number of Palestinian citizens. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns this blatant storming and expresses its rejection of these practices that undermine peace efforts and contradict international principles in respect of religious sanctities, reaffirming its firm position in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” the statement added.

Jordan on Wednesday called for an extraordinary meeting at the level of permanent representatives in the aftermath of aggression on the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The call is part of Jordan’s efforts to stop the Zionist aggression which constitutes a blatant breach of international humanitarian law and aims to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a press statement. Jordan is working together with other Arab countries to take all necessary moves to halt this serious escalation and to hold Zionist authorities fully responsible for relevant impacts that put regional security and peace in jeopardy, the ministry added. – KUNA