Arab League lashes out at German “bullying” against Palestine

Cairo: The Arab League expressed Friday its rejection of German bullying against Palestine and its President Mahmoud Abbas, referring to comments on “Holocaust” used by Abbas to express Israeli crimes committed against Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Cairo-based League voiced its denunciation of some unprecedented German reactions that have no convincing or rational justifications for demonizing Palestinians and underestimating their enormous suffering from the Israeli occupation over decades.

It is strange that the parties, which attack Palestine either in Germany, Britain or others, do not pay attention to the clarifying remarks issued by the presidency in this regard, it added.

The statement pointed out that the League realizes and understands the historical legacy of the contemporary German governments in the same extent that it understands the sensitivity and specificity of the term “Holocaust and its relevant heinous and condemnable crimes”.

Despite this, it should not be a way to register political points against Palestine’s issue and leader, it stressed.

This contributes not only to obliterating the daily Palestinian suffering due to the Israeli occupation forces’ crimes, but also to benefiting the occupying power at the expense of the afflicted Palestinian people, it elaborated.

Last Wednesday, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks” made by Abbas at a press conference on Tuesday.

Abbas refused to condemn a deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, charging Israel with committing “50 Holocausts”.

Abbas added that “from 1947 to the present day, Israel has committed 50 massacres in Palestinian villages and cities, in Deir Yassin, Tantura, Kafr Qasim and many others, 50 massacres, and 50 Holocausts”.