Arab League slams Zionists’ terrorism

CAIRO: The Arab League deplored Zionist racist and terrorist actions against the Palestinian people and systematic breach of their basic human rights. Dr Saeed Abu Ali, the assistant secretary general for Palestine, recalled the 75th anniversary of Dair Yaseen massacre that took lives of more than 250 Palestinians and wounded 300 others. The international community, vis a vis such actions, must take a serious stance and coerce Zionists immediately to heed resolutions of the international legitimacy, he said.

He re-affirmed necessity of forcing Zionists adhere to the UN resolutions that call for attaining justice on the basis of the two states’ settlement. Zionist entity has continued committing abhorrent crimes latest of which was scorching the village of Hawarah and desecrating sanctities in Jerusalem and Al-Khalil, said Dr Abu Ali also alluding to the recurring attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the serious escalation by the occupation forces and settlers by repeatedly storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, attacking worshippers, including women and children.

This came in a final communique issued by the OIC following an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee, held at the invitation of Palestine and Jordan on the continued aggression by Zionists on the holy city. The conferees cautioned against the ramifications of the continued infringement by the occupation authorities on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including continuous provocations, abuses, daily severe assaults, and incursions in gross violation of international law and unprecedented tampering with the existing historical and legal situation to perpetuate the temporal and spatial division of the mosque.

They underlined that the occupation has no sovereignty over any part of Al-Aqsa Mosque and that Muslim worshippers have the absolute right to pray freely and safely there, according to the statement. They also held occupation authorities accountable for the consequences of these serious and provocative actions of its racist government, due to its attempt, through systematic brutal attacks, deliberate provocation and repeated incitement, to escalate the situation.

They sounded the alarm about the possible consequences of international peace and security, calling on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to live up to its due responsibilities by taking urgent action and necessary measures to deter and stop the serious escalation. In their final communique, the conferees underscored the significance of continuing coordination and cooperation among the OIC, the Arab League and the African Union (AU) to protect the occupied city of Al-Quds against systematic Zionist policies and attacks. – KUNA