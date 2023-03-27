Arab League, UN ink deal to tackle illegal drugs

CAIRO: The Arab League and United Nations have signed as part regional framework program for Arab countries 2023-2028, a deal to prevent and reduce the dangers of illegal drugs in Arab societies. The plan deal was signed on behalf of the League by its Secretary-General, Ahmed Abul-Gheit, and on behalf of the United Nations, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Ghada Waly.

Abul-Gheit stressed in a speech on this occasion that confronting the drug threat requires a comprehensive plan in which the efforts of state institutions join forces with civil society initiatives. He added, “This confrontation cannot be achieved effectively without being based on a sound understanding of this complex social scourge and an in-depth study of the dimensions of this deviation in its various intersections with other scourges that may affect the social structure.”

The League’s chief pointed out that the spread of drugs is usually linked to certain gaps and urgent problems in the economic and social structure, and is the cause of exacerbating these problems and exacerbating them in an intractable way. He reaffirmed the full support of the League to enhance the efforts of member states aimed at implementing the program and the action plan, in a way that contributes effectively to continuing efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, curbing the phenomena of terrorism, organized crime and drugs, and protecting the security, stability and well-being of societies.

Waly warned in a similar speech that terrorist armed groups use drug trafficking as a source and enter into reconciliation relations with organized crime groups. Waly said, “Drug smuggling networks cross borders, and therefore its dangers cannot be confronted only within national borders. From this standpoint, regional cooperation becomes increasingly important, including within the corridors of the Arab League and United Nations institutions with regional dimensions.” Waly stressed that the launch of the deal plan is one of the mechanisms of regional cooperation in facing the exacerbation of these challenges to determine the priorities of support and meet the requirements of individuals and societies. – KUNA