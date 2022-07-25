Arab League urges respect for human rights, specialties of states

CAIRO: Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab league for Social Affairs on Monday stressed the importance of promoting human rights culture in the framework of respect for the sovereignty and specialties of each country. “The civil society organizations play a key role in promoting the culture of human rights and spreading information which help strengthen peace, development and stability,” Haifa Abu-Ghazala said.

She made the statements at the opening session of the fourth high-level Arab conference on protection of human rights, themed “impacts of crises on practicing human right – COVID-19 a model.” The Arab League official recommended collecting and analyzing information on the impacts of the pandemic on socio-economic development with a view to drawing lessons for the future of individuals and communities. Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi leads Kuwait delegation to the conference which gathered representatives of regional human rights organizations and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. – KUNA