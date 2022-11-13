Arab Media Forum forms Roqay Club

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Arab Media Forum inaugurated the “Roqay Club” at the National Library on Saturday, sponsored by the ministry of information, to support the media and cultural scene in Kuwait. “We aim to shed light and support media and cultural events and activities and to create a platform that aims to provide opportunities for media professionals, intellectuals and youth to find training and qualification opportunities to show their skills,” Arab Media Forum Secretary General Madi Al-Khamees said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony.

“Our focus is on media on reviewing the entire media system in Kuwait for its development. The club will be active by holding various dialogue and discussion sessions, and studying laws and legislation to try to amend them, which helps in the development of the media and culture industry, as well as training and qualifying media professionals,” he said.

Khamees said Roqay Club will seek to cooperate with various concerned parties from universities and training centers, as well as civil society institutions to achieve the club’s goals by upgrading culture and media in general. He revealed that the club will launch branches in Egypt and Jordan to reach one of its most important goals in the scientific and cultural exchange between the Arab countries in an effort to create a distinguished cultural and media platform.

Roqay Club will focus on holding many different cultural seminars and lectures, opening horizons of cooperation and exchange with authorities concerned with information and culture, and strengthening cooperation with them. The club’s work will be based on supporting activities, events, initiatives and distinctive cultural content and media ideas, as well as alerting the public and decision-makers to the necessity of a valid cultural and media environment in which people can achieve more. This in addition to the need to ease restrictions that burden intellectuals in completing their work and implementing their ideas while being active in the fields of culture, arts, and literature.