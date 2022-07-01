Arab meeting in Beirut coincides with delicate conditions – Kuwait FM

Beirut: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said Friday the consultative meeting of the Arab foreign ministers, due in Beirut tomorrow, coincides with delicate conditions and mounting challenges in the Arab region and the world at large.

“Those conditions require that we act in unison to reach a coordinated approach to addressing the current challenges,” he told reporters upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“Tomorrow’s meeting provides a chance for debating all affairs completely at ease without being restricted to a specific agenda, unlike the routine consultations being held at the Arab League on a quarterly basis.

“It is such a proper atmosphere that could help produce a united vision for Arab joint action,” Sheikh Dr. Ahmad pointed out.

Dealing with Kuwait-Lebanon relationship, he said both countries maintained firm integrated relations in all weathers, citing as an example the large numbers of Kuwaiti vacationers in Lebanon.

The political leaders of both countries maintain close contacts to serve the interests of both peoples and promote cooperation in all fields, he added Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was welcomed at the airport by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou-Habib and Kuwait Ambassador to Lebanon Abdul-Aal Al-Qina’ei.