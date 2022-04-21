Arab ministerial committee decries Zionist actions on Al-Aqsa Mosque

AMMAN: The Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of international action to confront illegal Zionist policies and measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem condemned the Zionist violations against worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which escalated during the past few days and led to hundreds of injuries and arrests. This came from a press release issued by the emergency meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman on Thursday to discuss the recent Zionist escalation in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and ways to stop it and restore peace.

In its statement, the committee rejected Zionist actions to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque in any way possible and denounced their violations of international laws. The Committee also stressed that Zionist entity should respect the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and return to what it once was before 2000, to ensure respect that Al-Aqsa Mosque, with an area of 144 acres, is a place of worship purely for Muslims.

The statement called on the International Community and the Security Council to take responsibilities in maintaining UN charter and international peace and security, and to implement its resolutions related to Jerusalem. The statement stressed the need for Zionist entity to stop the escalatory practices in all the Palestinian territories, lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, and stop all measures that threaten security and peace, and undermine the two-state solution and the chances of achieving comprehensive peace. – AFP