Arab ministers to organize joint German Arab medical conference

GENEVA: Arab health ministers are in the process of organizing a joint German-Arab medical exhibition and conference and an Arab strategy project to improve nursing, midwifery and enhance blood transfusion techniques, Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr Khaled Al-Saeed said, Sunday.

This came in a statement to the press following his participation at the Council of Arab Health Ministers meeting, held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly. The Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the Arab Fund for Health Development and to support the Palestinian health sector.

The agenda for this session focuses on discussing the health conditions in the occupied territories and follow-up previous reports for the improvement of the Arab health sectors, he said. Regarding the 75th World Health Assembly meetings, these session are the most important and effective of the World Health Organization, as it contains important health files especially following the emerging Covid-19 pandemic. – KUNA