Arab parliament calls for measures to stop drones’ threat

CAIRO: Drones are posing serious threat to the security and stability of the Gulf and Arab states, said head of the Arab Parliament’s Committee for Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs and Kuwait’s National Assembly member Dr Mohammad Al-Huweila. He made his remarks at the conclusion of the committee’s session, in preparation for the third session of the second legislative term tomorrow. He noted that the committee is thoroughly studying the issue and will also discuss it with all Arab states to come up with measures to resolve the issue, which is a new regional threat. Meanwhile, the MP said that the meeting also discussed the situation in Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia, as well as the political situation in the Arab World.

Separately, Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament Dr Hassan Al-Madhani called for a parliamentary vision to achieve the goals of sustainable development. This came in a statement at the conclusion of the Joint Committee on Sustainable Development, on the sidelines of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Madhani stressed the importance of sustainable development, as it represents the best solution to achieve a safe recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the Parliament created last April “Sustainable Development Committee” under its chairmanship, which specialized in work programing to activate Arab parliamentary efforts in achieving the objectives of their 17 goals for a sustainable development plan.

He pointed out that the meeting also tackled the meeting of the Committee with the Department of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation in the Arab League and the International Red Cross Mission in Cairo, as well as a report on participation in the Arab Week for Sustainable Development, which was held during the period from February 13 to 15. It was agreed to develop a vision regarding support for medium, small and micro companies, stressing the importance to advance the economic recovery program of the youth after the breakout of the pandemic. Kuwait’s National Assembly Member and Arab Parliament Member Khaled Al-Otaibi attended the meeting.

In other news, the Arab League’s Committee of Senior Arab Officials on Nuclear and other Weapons of Mass Destruction announced that it will hold its 58th meeting under the chairmanship of Kuwait. Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah said in a statement to the press that the committee in a two-day discussion would hold several issues related to nuclear weapons and limiting their spread.

He added that they would also evaluate the work of the second Session of the UN Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass destruction. He pointed out on the conclusion of their work; the committee will submit the meeting results to the next meeting of the Arab league council on the Arab Ministerial level which is scheduled to be held on March 9, 2022. – KUNA