Arab Parl’t concerned about violence in Libya

Cairo: The Arab Parliament on Sunday expressed deep concern about the developments in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which is witnessing armed confrontations that led to several civilian deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the parliament urged all parties and national forces to stop violence and escalation, to exercise restraint in order to prevent bloodshed, return to dialogue, preserve the capabilities of the Libyan people, and reach a solution that achieves stability in Libya.

It expressed full solidarity with Libya, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

On Saturday, Libyan health ministry said in a statement that there were numerous causalities in clashes in Tripoli, calling on engaged parties to allow rescue crews to reach and save all those in the confrontation areas.