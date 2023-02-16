Arab World Institute displays Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah’s zodiac collection

PARIS: The Arab World Institute in Paris inaugurated an exhibition of a collection called “astronomical dinar”, belonging to Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, carrying all 12 zodiac signs of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. The inauguration was attended by head of the institute and former French minister of culture Jack Lang, Kuwaiti Ambassador to France Mohammad Al-Judai and French Ambassador to Kuwait Claire Le Flecher.

In a statement to KUNA, Lang said he was pleased to showcase the rare golden collection of the zodiac signs, adding that Sheikh Mubarak succeeded in finding all pieces to present them in Paris. On his part, Sheikh Mubarak noted the importance of this set historically. These pieces show the Islamic cultural and scientific prosperity in India and also presents the connection between the Greek-Roman culture with the Arab and Muslim World.

The institute is one of the most prominent Arab bodies established in cooperation between France and 18 Arab countries in 1987. The institute aims to connect Arab and western cultures, encourage learning Arabic language and spread Arab past and present culture. – KUNA