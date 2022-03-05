Ardiya family murderer arrested: Interior Ministry

Police arrested the prime suspect in the killing of three members of a Kuwaiti family in Ardiya recently, the Interior Ministry announced. The suspect is an Indian national who was arrested in Sulaibiya following investigations after he was identified using CCTV camera footage from nearby homes. Police found KD 300 in cash plus gold the suspect is believed to have stolen from the house after allegedly stabbing to death the three victims — a couple and their daughter. The suspect was taken to the authorities where he faces premeditated murder charges, the Interior Ministry indicated in a statement.