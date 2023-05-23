Art exhibition seeks to help Turkey quake victims ‘rise from the ashes’

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Under the title “Rising from the Ashes”, and in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait, the Boushahri Art Gallery launched on Monday a charity art exhibition by a number of Turkish artists who displayed their artworks and images for sale. The profits will go towards rebuilding the homes for the victims of the severe earthquake that struck Turkey recently.

The exhibition included Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez, Boushahri Art Gallery Manager Yahya Al-Suwailem and a large number of ambassadors in Kuwait including those of the UAE, Japan, Indonesia and others, in addition to artists who came from all over Turkey to participate in the event, namely, coordinator of the event, artist Tuba Ahsan, and artists Cemal Toy, Ruveyda Gormezoglu, IIhami Atalay, Humeyra Yorganci, Banu Cihan and Zeynep Baktir.

Ambassador Sonmez told Kuwait Times this exhibition is very meaningful. “On Feb 6, Turkey witnessed two of the most terrible disasters of our history and also human history, which caused many cities to be destroyed. After the earthquake, we are trying to heal our wounds,” she said. “We are thankful to the Kuwaiti people and government for their urgent assistance and solidarity. They sent firefighters for search and rescue operations on the second day of the disaster, in addition to 22 airplanes full of humanitarian assistance to stand by us,” she added.

The ambassador pointed out that despite the unique relationship between Kuwait and Turkey, they are interested in further developing the relationship in all fields, whether trade, culture, education and tourism, as Turkey is one of the preferred destinations for Kuwaiti tourists.

Artist and exhibition coordinator Ahsan told Kuwait Times: “This exhibition is a part of the main art exhibition happening outside Turkey, as we also held it in the US and Qatar. The sales proceeds will go towards rebuilding houses in affected areas. We have already rebuilt 20 houses.” She said after witnessing the generosity and support of the Kuwaiti people and government.

“We decided to make Kuwait one of the main stops. Our expectations are huge, because we are Muslim countries that love and respect each other. We hope to sell these paintings so we can support our people.”