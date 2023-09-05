ASEAN leaders urge Myanmar junta to stop attacks on civilians

JAKARTA: The Philippines is ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Tuesday, as the bloc wrestles with how to engage with the country’s junta rulers. Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a 2021 military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent. “It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” Marcos told Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

“We will fortify the foundations of our community-building and navigate ASEAN as it embarks on a new chapter,” he said, according to a statement from the presidential palace. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun confirmed it would be replaced as chair. “Myanmar will skip ASEAN chairmanship in 2026,” he told AFP, without giving further details. Marcos did not say why Manila was taking over the chair from Myanmar. However, two Southeast Asian diplomats attending the summit said the move was agreed by leaders so the crisis would not hijack the bloc’s agenda and prevent “external partners” coming to Myanmar for their gatherings. “It’s been decided.

It was announced at the leaders’ meeting and there was no objection,” said one diplomat on the condition of anonymity. ASEAN wrote to the Philippines to ask if it was willing to accept the chair for that year and Manila accepted, the diplomat said. A second diplomat, who also declined to be identified, said the switch had been agreed after “leaders’ assessment on the progress” of a five-point plan agreed two years ago that the junta in Myanmar has largely ignored. Laos will host next year’s summit and Malaysia will chair the event in 2025.

Strong condemnation

Southeast Asian leaders strongly condemned violence and attacks on civilians in Myanmar at a summit Tuesday, directly blaming the ruling junta, with host Indonesia saying there had been scant progress on an agreed peace plan. Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since the 2021 military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and prompted a bloody crackdown on dissent. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — long decried by critics as a toothless talking shop — met in the Indonesian capital Jakarta to seek a united voice on the crisis.

The leaders “urge the Myanmar Armed Forces in particular, and all related parties concerned in Myanmar to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, houses and public facilities, such as schools, hospitals, markets,” they said in a 19-point statement seen by AFP. “We strongly condemned the continued acts of violence in Myanmar.” Rights groups have accused the junta of air strikes on rebel strongholds and civilian infrastructure. Diplomatic attempts to solve the crisis have been fruitless.

An earlier draft statement seen by AFP — issued by host Indonesia with inputs from all members and thrashed out over several difficult meetings between foreign ministers — had left blank its Myanmar section. That illustrated the lack of consensus in the 10-member bloc on dealing with a junta whose leaders remain banned from high-level ASEAN meetings. Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for unity and cooperation “for peace and prosperity” in the region but his top diplomat said the peace process agreed with the junta to end the violence remained stuck.

‘Not a competition’

Myanmar previously withdrew from the ASEAN chair in 2006 over a potential boycott by the United States, European Union and other international powers. The chair went to the Philippines that year. Myanmar chaired the bloc in 2014 under Thein Sein, the country’s first civilian head of state in more than 50 years. Another regional diplomat said some ASEAN members were pushing for the junta to be re-invited to the meetings.

Thailand has held its own bilateral meetings with the junta and deposed democracy leader Suu Kyi in recent months, further dividing the bloc. Some in the bloc fear Bangkok’s different track has undermined Indonesia’s “quiet diplomacy” as ASEAN chair. As the summit proceeded without a political representative from Myanmar, officials from military-sanctioned political parties in the country told AFP the junta would likely hold elections in 2025. But the United States has said any elections under the junta would be a “sham”.

Map controversy

Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea — which it claims almost in its entirety — were also to feature prominently in discussions, according to the earlier draft communique. China released a new official map last week claiming sovereignty over the majority of the South China Sea, deepening the rift between Beijing and Southeast Asian countries over the waterway.

The map sparked sharp rebukes from countries around the region, including Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Leaders were to express concern about “land reclamations, activities, serious incidents” in the waterway, the draft communique said. Another Southeast Asian diplomatic source said leaders would aim for the “aspirational goal” of concluding talks with China over a code of conduct in the South China Sea by 2026.

Later in the week, Indonesia will host the 18-nation East Asia Summit, which will include the United States, China, Japan, India and Russia. Representing Beijing and Moscow will be Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov respectively. US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend in place of President Joe Biden, taking part in a roundtable with Moscow’s top diplomat. – AFP