Asian Shooting confederation officials vow to promote sports

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Asian Shooting confederation (ASC) Board of Directors held a meeting that was chaired by ASC President Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, in the presence of ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Asian Federations representatives. ASC Secretary General, President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi said the meeting came out with several decisions in favor of developing the Asian Shooting.

The officials agreed to organize the Asian Championship on October in South Korea, while Kuwait and Indonesia will organize two other championships. The three countries are gearing for Paris 2024 Olympics. Al-Otaibi said ISSF President Rossi lauded the efforts of the ASC and Kuwait in developing the sport, adding that ISSF President and its Secretary General were honored during the meeting. Participants thanked HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for hosting the championships and meetings.

Meanwhile, Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Sabah, representing HH the Amir inaugurated HH the Amir Grand Prix in the presence of several dignitaries including Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud, President of ISSF Luciano Rossi, President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Eng Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi and heads of delegations.

During the opening ceremony, participants appreciated the gesture by the organizing committee to cut the events short in solidarity with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. Competitions began on Wednesday with the skeet qualifiers for men and women. Chairman of Saudi Arabian Shooting Federation HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud said Kuwait is a leader in hosting major events deserves to be praised.