ASPD launches ‘Al-Oloom Bus’

KUWAIT: Advancement of Sciences Publishing and Distribution (ASPD), one of the scientific centers under the umbrella of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), in cooperation with Sadu House Saturday launched a new phase of its scientific initiative “Al-Oloom Bus.” The initiative will last until next September first, with the aim of enriching culture and education among children and young adults, encouraging them to read, acquire sciences, and be passionate about learning them.

CEO of ASPD Dr. Layla Al-Musawi said in a press statement that this collaboration with Sadu House comes within the efforts of ASPD to cooperate with all cultural and scientific forums in the country to educate children and adolescents to visit these forums. This event aims to promote the dissemination of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), increase scientific knowledge and critical thinking, and allow children and adolescents to explore their passion for science, while exploring career opportunities in these fields, she explained.

“Al-Oloom Bus” is a continuous journey to fuel the passion for science and ignite the enthusiasm of children and young people in it, in addition to a community partnership in which teachers, scientists, researchers, doctors, engineers, specialists in the skills of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and postgraduate students collaborate to deliver science in an entertaining framework to children and adolescents, she added.

It will present in its field visits to scientific and cultural forums, including libraries, schools, and associations, a series of lessons and activities designed specifically to promote reading, and to motivate children and adolescents to read scientific books, using the skills of education, Dr Al-Musawi stated.

ASPD launched “Al-Oloom Bus” last February, coinciding with Kuwait’s celebrations of the 62nd anniversary of the National Day and the 32nd anniversary of its liberation, amid an atmosphere of pride in belonging to their homeland under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sadu House was established in 1979 to preserve the traditional Al-Sadu industry, which includes weaving and knitting wool, making tents and poetry houses by preserving the traditional art from extinction, which was included on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. – KUNA