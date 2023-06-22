Assembly office determines dates of next sessions

KUWAIT: The assembly office approved at its meeting on Thursday a proposal submitted by the General Secretariat of the National Assembly on the dates of upcoming assembly sessions. The seven sessions, the office decided, will not be held on dates that fall within the Eid Al-Adha holiday. A statement after the meeting, which was chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun, determined that the sessions will be held on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 25, 26 and 27.

The assembly office also approved the re-appointment of Khalid Abu Salib as secretary general of the National Assembly. It also decided not to renew the contracts of non-Kuwaiti consultants working in the General Secretariat of the National Assembly and hire Kuwaiti consultants in their place. The office has also tasked Mohammad Al-Mutair, Mubarak Al-Tasha, Mohammad Al-Huwaila and Khalid Abu Salib to conduct a study and submit a report on general secretariat issues, including the appointments, contracts of employment and other administrative and financial matters.

The office decided to cancel administrative appointment, promotion and transfer decisions issued by the 2020 Council during the period following the cancellation of the 2022 Council appointment. Setting priorities The government-parliament coordination committee met Thursday to set priorities for the July 4 National Assembly session agenda. Another meeting will be held to decide all issues to be discussed in the coming sessions after determining priorities of parliamentary sessions.

The Parliamentary priorities committee will send urgent letters to committees and MPs to find out the most important topics included in the program MPs agreed upon before the opening session. The government-parliament coordination committee to decide parliamentary priorities includes Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari, Oil Minister and State Minister for Economic Affairs Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Social Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah and Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rguba.

Also Thursday, The Constitutional Court, headed by Chancellor Fouad Zuweid, set July 5 as a date for considering appeals lodged against the recent parliamentary election results. Nine appeals have been filed so far, with some demanding a recount of ballots. – Agencies