Association of Youth for Jerusalem holds seminar in support of Palestine

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: The Association of Youth for Jerusalem held a seminar on Saturday at the Kuwait Society of Lawyers titled “The Near Victory”. The seminar discussed violations by the Zionist occupation and the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Participants, including academics, intellectuals, and media representatives, condemned the Zionists, calling for international action to defend the Palestinian people.

“The assassination of Abu Akleh is a premeditated murder. It was a terror act committed by the Zionist government,” Kuwait Society of Lawyers Vice President for Professional Partnerships Affairs Meshaal Al-Khanna said. Khanna affirmed there is nothing called “Israel” – it will always be Palestine, an independent Islamic country, calling for a serious stand by the international community to defend the Palestinian people.

“The recent normalization by Arab and Gulf countries caused an increase in savagery and Zionist empowerment towards Palestine,” Islamic scholar and preacher Mohammad Al-Awadhi said. He described the late journalist Abu Akleh as “a faithful icon of the Palestinian cause and a dagger in the backs of the Zionists and their followers”. “Her death was a fuel that ignites the anger of the Palestinians to fight for their cause and make more sacrifices,” Awadhi added.

Professor of Jurisprudence and Shariah Politics Norah Al-Otaibi affirmed that people can free Palestine by liberating their minds. “We have to understand that we are in a battle, and awareness is the weapon.” Turkish journalist and writer Hamza Tekin assured the media is the only weapon for people to support the Palestinian cause. “The media is the first power that affects the decisions of politicians and all powers,” pointing out “the word is a weapon that supports the Palestinian cause and exposes the Zionist occupation.”

Tekin warned of “manipulative media platforms’ attempts to highlight that the so-called Israel is an entity that has the right of the land of Palestine.” He noted that Arab media mislead the world by using some inaccurate terms to describe the Palestinian cause, calling on the media to unify its speech toward the cause away from internal Palestinian divisions.

Regarding the best ways for individuals to face misleading Zionist information on social media, Tekin told Kuwait Times: “The best way to face their misleading information is by not interacting with their published content, even if they disagree. We have to cut off communications. Every person should try all ways to share the occupation’s crimes through social media platforms to emphasize that this entity is a criminal one and not a peacemaker, as they promote it.”

According to Kuwaiti law, the Zionist entity is a hostile country and it’s illegal to make agreements or deals with related institutes or citizens or work for their benefit. At the beginning of the event, Kuwaiti children preformed a touching scene about the assassination of Abu Akleh, and they were feted.